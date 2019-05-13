If you haven't watched the incredible game-winning basket that ended the Toronto-Philadelphia series, start with this one. And if you've seen it, the call from Korea is a must-view.
If you're in public, this is one of those headphones-on times, unless you know the people around you want to share.
Really, they should.
Here's the call from Korean TV:
Here's how it played during the public viewing in downtown Toronto's "Jurassic Park."
And, finally, the call from Kevin Harlan (the original voice of the Timberwolves) on TNT.
More on how the game-winning call sounded around the world from
..
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From StribSports Upload
Wolves
Game winner! 'Kawhi Leonard' the only words you need to understand
If you haven't watched the incredible game-winning basket that ended the Toronto-Philadelphia series, start with this one. And if you've seen it elsewhere, the call from Korea is still a must-view.
Twins
Five comparisons between these Twins and those Twins
The Twins are returning from demolishing Toronto (and surviving a weekend vs. the Yankees) with the best record in baseball. Let's make some comparisons between present and past.
Vikings
Vikings mock draft round-up: Pick an offensive lineman, but which one?
There's a strong consensus that the Vikings should use their first-round draft pick for an offensive lineman? Which one, though, brings a wide array of opinions.
Gophers
Four things we're thinking about as the Final Four wraps up
How did Virginia ever lose to a No. 16 seed last year? How did they react in Lubbock? Those were among the things we tried to answer as the Final Four ended its run in Minneapolis.
Twins
That 24-inch chili dog at Target Field. It'll cost how much?
The Twins showed off new food items for the media earlier this week. But the price tags weren't released until later. Here they are.