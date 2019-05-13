If you haven't watched the incredible game-winning basket that ended the Toronto-Philadelphia series, start with this one. And if you've seen it, the call from Korea is a must-view.

If you're in public, this is one of those headphones-on times, unless you know the people around you want to share.

Really, they should.

Here's the call from Korean TV:

Here's how it played during the public viewing in downtown Toronto's "Jurassic Park."

And, finally, the call from Kevin Harlan (the original voice of the Timberwolves) on TNT.

More on how the game-winning call sounded around the world from

