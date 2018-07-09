For the last three years, the Minnesota Twins have hosted the Town Ball Classic, which brings a half-dozen teams to Target Field for a day of baseball in the summer.

After reading Patrick Reusse's story about the two teams in Milroy, Minn., which have never played each other owing to a family feud that caused the creation of a second team a few years ago, Twins president Dave St. Peter took to Twitter on Sunday with an idea.

The Milroy Yankees and Milroy Irish should play at Target Field for charity.

The day of baseball is sponsored by ESPN 1500 radio and this year featured teams from Kimball, Lake Henry, Miesville and Victoria, as well as an All-Star Game between two metro area teams.

The Town Ball Classic is a benefit for the Twins Community Fund.