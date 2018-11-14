LOS ANGELES — The eighth and last season of "Game of Thrones" finally has a date with destiny.
HBO said Tuesday that the series will return in April 2019 with six episodes to conclude its run.
The fantasy series based on the George R.R. Martin novels has been one of HBO's most successful shows.
A video touting the show's return next year included clips from seasons past showing both living and dead competitors for the crown of Westeros but didn't give a taste of the final episodes.
HBO isn't getting out of the "Game of Thrones" business. A prequel created by Martin and writer-producer Jane Goldman is underway, with Naomi Watts set to star, and other spinoffs are possible.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Books
'Game of Thrones' returning in April 2019 for final season
A video touting the show's return next year included clips from seasons past but didn't give a taste of the final episodes.
National
Trump eyeing staffing shakeup in Cabinet and at White House
President Donald Trump is weighing an administration-wide shakeup as he looks to prepare his White House for divided government, but it is unclear who is going and who is staying.
National
Whitaker abandoned taxpayer-funded project in Iowa in 2016
While in private business, acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker walked away from a taxpayer-subsidized apartment-rehabilitation project in Iowa after years of cost overruns, delays and other problems, public records show.
Variety
10 Indonesian fishermen accused of shark fin smuggling
Ten Indonesian fishermen arrested in Hawaii are accused of trying to smuggle nearly 1,000 shark fins from the U.S. to Indonesia.
Variety
Sex trafficking case dropped against ex-death row inmate
Sex trafficking charges in Hawaii were dismissed Tuesday against a former death row inmate from Delaware, allowing him to walk of court a free man again.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.