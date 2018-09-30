Joe Mauer says he plans to play all nine innings today, but we’ll see if Paul Molitor agrees. Mauer is at first base for the first time since Thursday, and atop the lineup as usual, for his 1,858th — and perhaps last — Twins game.

“I’m just excited, excited to go out there and play,” Mauer said in an unusual impromptu press conference in front of his corner locker. “This week has been a lot of fun, there’s been some good crowds, some nice moments, and we’ve been playing well, which is a great thing, too.”

Mauer said he doesn’t generally get emotional on the field, but conceded that, “maybe this year. … The last couple of days have been a little emotional, but it’s been fun. Just the interactions I’ve had with people here. Just having conversations on personal levels, with people inside, fans, teammates, all sorts of people.”

He won’t make a decision about 2019 for at least a few weeks, he said, but Mauer sounds at peace with whatever he decides.

“Either way, it’s a good decision, you know?” he said. “I can either play, or go home and be with my girls. I don’t think there’s a wrong decision there.”

The game with the White Sox, like all MLB games today, will begin shortly after 2 p.m. Here are the lineups for what should be a memorable afternoon:

WHITE SOX

Sanchez 3B

L. Garcia SS

Palka RF

A. Garcia DH

Davidson 1B

Delmonico LF

Castillo C

Moncada 2B

Cordell CF

Covey RHP

TWINS

Mauer 1B

Polanco SS

Cave CF

Grossman LF

Garver DH

Kepler RF

Forsythe 2B

Astudillo 3B

Graterol C

Littell RHP