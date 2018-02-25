PULLMAN, Wash. — The women's basketball game between No. 16 Stanford and Washington State scheduled for Sunday was cancelled after the sudden passing of the Cougars' director of strength and conditioning David Lang.
Lang, a longtime member of the athletics department, worked directly with the women's basketball and men's and women's golf programs.
Stanford (20-9, 14-3) entered the day a game behind No. 8 Oregon for the Pac-12 Conference championship. The Ducks played at Arizona, which is 11th in the conference, on Sunday.
Washington State (10-19, 3-14) is locked into the No. 10 seed for the Pac-12 Tournament, which begins on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Seniors lead No. 22 Green Bay women to 88-45 romp
Jessica Lindstrom and Allie LeClaire, the only two seniors for No. 22 Green Bay, combined for 37 points and the Phoenix coasted to an 88-45 win over Detroit Mercy on Sunday.
Gophers
No. 4 Louisville clinches ACC title with 81-49 win over Pitt
No. 4 Louisville accomplished a major goal on Sunday, but the Cardinals know they still have work to do.
Sports
Afton's Diggins hoists U.S. colors at Olympics closing ceremony
South Korea concluded one of the most efficient Games in recent memory Sunday.
Twins
Morrison agrees to contract with Twins
After hitting 38 homers for the Rays last season, he'd get time at DH and first base.
Wolves
Wolves' Butler has meniscus surgery on knee
The team said he will be out indefinitely, but Butler has been telling people he intends to return for the playoffs.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.