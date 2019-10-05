ALDS GAME 2 TWINS AT NEW YORK

Saturday, 4:07 p.m. • Yankee Stadium • TV: FS1

Yankees starter: Masahiro Tanaka, a 30-year-old righthander, came over from Japan to join the Yankees in 2014, when he was an All-Star. He was 11-9 with a 4.45 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 182 innings, overcoming a rough stretch in July and August by posting a 3.38 ERA over his final six appearances. In five career postseason starts, he has a 1.50 ERA in 30 innings with 25 strikeouts.

Twins starter: Rookie Randy Dobnak (2-1, 1.59 ERA) will continue his surprising rise, after making only nine major league appearances this season. The one-time Uber driver began the season at Class A Fort Myers, made his MLB debut on Aug. 9 and now will be asked to pitch a playoff game at Yankee Stadium.

Up next: The teams fly to Minnesota for Game 3 Monday at Target Field.