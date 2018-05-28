LAS VEGAS — The Washington Capitals or Vegas Golden Knights will win the Stanley Cup for the first time.
History suggests the winner of Game 1 has the odds in its favor.
The team winning the opener the previous six years ended up hoisting the Cup. Since the Stanley Cup Final went to a best-of-seven format, the winner of Game 1 has gone on to hoist the Cup 61 of 78 times.
Washington has its second shot to earn the Cup, hoping it fares better than in 1998 when Detroit won in a sweep.
Vegas is aiming to be the first franchise in a major North American professional league to win a title in its first season since the NFL's Cleveland Browns in 1950.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Unlike Djokovic, past French Open champ Wawrinka loses early
Stan Wawrinka could not summon and sustain the sort of high-level play Monday that has carried him to major titles in Paris and elsewhere.
Twins
Rizzo's slide overshadows Chicago's 7-0 win over Pirates
Anthony Rizzo's seventh home run of the season gave the sleep-deprived Chicago Cubs an early lead on Monday afternoon. His two-run single in the ninth put the finishing touches on a 7-0 romp over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Twins
McCann's grand slam lifts Tigers to 9-3 win over Angels
James McCann hit a drive to left field and paused ever so slightly — not enough to cause any sort of incident, but enough to make it clear he realized how well he'd connected.
Gophers
Matt Gaudet scores 4, Yale beats Duke 13-11 for NCAA title
No need for Yale to continue referring to its last "national championship" in lacrosse.
Motorsports
Power earns more than $2.5 million for Indianapolis 500 win
Will Power earned $2,525,454 for winning the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.