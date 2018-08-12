SAN DIEGO — Freddy Galvis hit a grand slam, Travis Jankowski stole four bases and scored three times, and the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3 on Sunday.

Galvis connected against Jake Arrieta in the third inning, hitting a two-out drive to center for his first career slam. It was his third homer in his last seven games and No. 8 on the season.

Last-place San Diego won for the fifth time in seven games, including two of three against contending Philadelphia. Joey Lucchesi (6-6) struck out six in six scoreless innings.

Arrieta (9-7) permitted five runs and eight hits in five innings in his first loss since June 26. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner was 4-0 with a 2.28 ERA in his previous seven starts.

Jankowski had two hits and walked twice. He became the eighth player in franchise history to steal at least four bases in a single game. Everth Cabrera was the last player to accomplish the feat for San Diego against San Francisco on Sept. 30, 2012.

He singled, swiped second and scored on Hunter Renfroe's grounder in the first. He singled and stole second again in the third before scoring on Galvis' homer.

Jankowski also walked in the seventh and stole second and third. He scored on a throwing error by third baseman Maikel Franco, making it 6-0 Padres.

Philadelphia rallied with three runs in the eighth, highlighted by consecutive RBI doubles for Nick Williams and Carlos Santana against Phil Maton.

But San Diego responded with three in the bottom half. A.J. Ellis had a sacrifice fly, and Eric Hosmer drove in a run with a groundout.

Padres reliever Kazuhisa Makita pitched a scoreless ninth after being recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

WEIRD PLAY

Padres catcher Austin Hedges was tagged out at home by Phillies shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera in the second. The play started with a pitch that got by Jorge Alfaro, who relayed to Arrieta at home. Arrieta threw to Cabrera at second base trying to catch Villanueva, and Cabrera then chased down Hedges and applied the tag before he could dive into the plate.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Return home for a two-game series against Boston beginning Tuesday night. RHP Nick Pivetta (7-9, 4.51 ERA) is scheduled to face Boston's Brian Johnson (3-3, 4.00 ERA).

Padres: LHP Clayton Richard (7-10, 5.13 ERA) is scheduled to open a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.