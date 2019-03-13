Scheherazade Jewelers in Edina's Galleria papered over its doors earlier this week with a simple sign: "closed."

The high-end jewelry store locked the doors as usual on Saturday evening but never reopened Sunday. On March 10, co-owner Scott Rudd filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy, but it wasn't his first filing. In 2010, Rudd declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows owners to reorganize and be shielded from creditors and legal claims. Chapter 7 involves liquidation.

One of the Galleria's earliest tenants going back to the 1970s, Scheherazade recently moved from a coveted corner location near Crave restaurant and Williams Sonoma. It relocated last June to the east end in the Galleria's new wing, near Filson and Z Gallerie.

"Scott said that traffic really slowed down significantly after the move," said Rudd's attorney Chad Kelsch of Kelsch Law Firm in Plymouth, which is handling the bankruptcy. "Poor weather and signage to the new location also were factors. Customers were not able to find the new location easily."

Kelsch said there are secured debt claims of $344,000 and unsecured debt claims of $1.2 million. Priority wage claims from employees total $10,000.

Scheherazade sold new and consigned jewelry mostly in the $500 to $50,000 range. "They had nice jewelry and good designs that weren't dated," said Jimmy Pesis, co-owner of Continental Diamond in St. Louis Park.

Consignment represented a large portion of their business. A process of taking inventory of the unsold consigned pieces started Tuesday and is continuing. A second group of consignors whose jewelry has sold are owed money and have been listed as creditors.

"My phone is blowing up with people wanting to know the status of their consigned jewelry," Kelsch said.

Rudd did not return attempts to contact him. A representative at the Galleria also had no comment.

More than 200 creditors have claims against the retailer, according to the bankruptcy filing.