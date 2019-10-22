– Waves climbed nearly two stories high along parts of the North Shore Monday, as gale-force winds whipped up whitecaps on Lake Superior throughout the day.

Streets were flooded in Canal Park, and Minnesota Power reported as many as 11,500 customers in the Duluth area were without power around 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Duluth warned of waves reaching up to 20 feet up the North Shore and said inland gusts in the Twin Ports could reach 60 mph Monday night. Coastal flooding was expected along Wisconsin’s South Shore, and it caused road closures in Canal Park.

Officials closed off Park Point during Monday’s storm, only allowing those who live on the narrow strip of land that stretches into Lake Superior to access the Aerial Lift Bridge.

Police were stationed before the bridge to check IDs Monday evening, city spokesperson Kate Van Daele said.

“We want to make sure that they’re going home, as opposed to having additional people trying to come get a good shot of the storm or surfing — or something else that we’re classifying as not a safe activity right now,” she said.

Massive waves bashed against the rocks on the coastline of Stony Point in northern Duluth.

As conditions worsened, officials issued a flood alert for Park Point, warning residents to “shelter in place” and designating the area for emergency vehicles only.

“Residents of Park Point who are not at home, are encouraged to go to a friend or relatives’ home until this closure has been lifted,” the city said in a statement. The city said it planned to hold a news conference at 7:30 p.m.

The city last restricted Park Point access during a storm in April.

Winds and rain are expected to subside later Monday evening.