ZAGREB, Croatia — Gale force winds have swept across much of the Croatian Adriatic coast, toppling trees, damaging cars and shattering windows.
There were no reports of major injuries.
Croatia's weather bureau said Saturday that gusts in the region of the Adriatic port of Split reached 191 kilometers per hour (118 miles per hour.)
Land, air and sea traffic have been disrupted and several small wind-driven fires erupted on the central Dalmatian coast. One firefighter was slightly injured while tackling the blaze.
Some streets in Split and surrounding towns have been closed because of flying glass and tiles.
Emergency services have received hundreds of calls from worried inhabitants seeking help.
