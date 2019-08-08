ORLANDO, Fla. — Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is creating 1,700 fulltime jobs at Walt Disney World.
Disney officials said Thursday that an additional 5,500 short-term jobs were created in construction, trade and artisan positions.
The 14-acre land at Disney World opens at the end of the month. The land cost $1 billion and is the largest single-themed land created at a Disney park.
An identical park opened earlier this summer at Disneyland in California.
Disney World employs more than 75,000 workers, making it the largest workforce at a single site in the U.S.
