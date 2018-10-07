MINNEAPOLIS — John Gagliardi, who won more games than any other college football coach with his unconventional methods at a small Minnesota school, has died. He was 91.
St. John's University says Gagliardi (pronounced guh-LAHR'-dee) died Sunday morning. A cause of death was not immediately known.
Gagliardi retired in 2012 after a record 64 seasons as a head coach, with 60 of those at St. John's, an all-male Catholic school in Collegeville, Minnesota, that competes at the NCAA's non-scholarship Division III level.
Gagliardi finished with 489 wins, 138 losses and 11 ties, winning four national championships with the Johnnies. He drew national attention to a school with fewer than 2,000 students for his laid-back approaches to the sport like short practices and a policy of not cutting any players from the roster.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.