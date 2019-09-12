Eufy Video Doorbell $159

Security device does the job at a good price

We have all seen videos of porch pirates stealing packages. Most of those are captured from video doorbells, which have become more and more popular.

One option is the Eufy Video Doorbell, made by Anker, which makes great charging banks, USB chargers and cables (anker.com).

Unlike some competitors like Ring, which are battery-powered, the Eufy requires existing powered doorbell wires to work. The Eufy doorbell works with 16- to 24-volt AC wiring. If your doorbell wiring isn't right, you will see a red light to indicate that the voltage is too low.

You will also be bypassing your home's doorbell chime, but you will replace it with an external wireless chime that Eufy includes in the box.

Other doorbell manufacturers charge extra for external chimes and angled mounting brackets. Kudos to Eufy for including everything you need in the box.

Getting the Eufy Video Doorbell installed is not complicated, but if you are not comfortable with wiring, you might want to use an electrician.

The Eufy Video Doorbell captures 2K video (2,560 x 1,920 pixels) and it also has high dynamic range and distortion correction for the 160-degree ultra-wide-angle lens.

It does not continuously record. It records 30-second clips based on motion. In fact, the recording begins as soon as it detects motion, even if the person doesn't ring the bell.

The Eufy Security App will show a timeline of clips. Touch the notification on your phone, and you will open the clip.

There is night vision for seeing in the dark, and you can set up your own motion zone to limit false motion alerts. If your doorbell can see the street (like mine), you can define where you would like the doorbell to watch and adjust the motion zone to not include the street.

Another plus: Unlike some competitors, there is no subscription cost. So far, this reviewer has not missed cloud storage, used with another security doorbell.

A con is that the sound can be clipped when you are talking through the phone to the doorbell. Hold down the button for a few seconds before talking.

However, it does have a solid connection and great video quality.

The bottom line: It does everything you need it to do for less money than the competition.

