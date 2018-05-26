Evoluent Vertical Mouse 4 Wireless $109.95

Pricey mouse worth it for ergonomic benefit

Does mousing around on the computer make your wrist hurt? If it does, you have probably already thought about an ergonomic mouse.

The Evoluent Vertical Mouse 4 is expensive but a worthy investment in your health.

It comes in a few configurations, with this review focusing on the Windows version, which ships with a 2.4GHz USB dongle.

Just connect the dongle to your computer for the mouse to work.

There is also a Mac version with Bluetooth.

There is free software that allows the user to configure any of the Vertical Mouse’s six buttons, including buttons on the thumb side.

The mouse works well, and even if you do not have any pain or discomfort using a regular mouse, you will find the Vertical Mouse to be more comfortable.

There is a bit of a learning curve with all the buttons, but it should take less than an hour to get used to using.

The ability to program the buttons is definitely a plus, and it is super comfortable.

VAVA USB-C HUB ADAPTER $64.99

Dongle helps connect peripherals to computer

Many were not too happy when Apple eliminated ports on its new laptops in favor of USB-C connectors that require dongles for connecting almost any peripheral.

And Apple is not alone. Dell is using this configuration on its PCs, so it seems dongles will become a part of life going forward.

While some dongles provide only one type of port, there are hubs that combine almost all the ports you might need into one neat package.

The Vava USB-C Hub Adapter provides three USB ports, 4K HDMI, gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, a microSD card reader and a USB-C port to connect your power supply.

All of these ports connect to your computer through one USB-C port.

The power pass-through can provide up to 100 watts to keep your laptop charged up and provide enough power for all your connected peripherals.

Toss one of these in your laptop bag, and you will be good.

Keep this hub plugged in between your laptop and the power supply, and you’ll be ready for all your peripherals.