ROWKIN MICRO TOUCH WIRELESS EARBUDS $119.99

Rowkin’s Micro Touch wireless earbuds have a different, smaller design and a lower price than Apple’s AirPods. They sound good once you find the right tips for your ears. Like AirPods, Micro Touch earbuds ship with a carrying case with a battery so you can charge them on the go.

Brooks England New Street briefcase $200

Step up the style beyond a backpack

If you want to make a statement, ditch the backpack and carry your gear in a briefcase. The New Street is made of waterproof nylon and has tons of pockets for everything from a laptop to books to pens and keys. It also comes with a mounting rail so you can attach it to a bicycle.

EasyAcc Qi-Certified wireless charging stand $29.99

Charging station has good looks, functionality

A desktop organizer made of PU leather helps you keep up with the pens, pencils and small items that might clutter your desktop or bedside table.

It also has a 10-watt Qi-certified wireless charger for compatible smartphones.

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones $299.99

These headphones have plenty of bass

Beats are known for their good sound with plenty of bass, and the Solo 3 Wireless headphones are no exception.

They have a 40-hour battery life and charge quickly, too. A 5-minute charge will keep the music playing for three hours.

The Solo 3 has an Apple W1 chip that makes pairing with Apple devices quick and easy.

TaoTronics LED desk lamp $49.99

This lamp has charger in base and is adjustable

The very cool TaoTronics LED desk lamp has a 10-watt wireless charger in the base and a USB port for charging other wired devices.

The lamp has five color temperatures and seven brightness levels.

DALLAS MORNING NEWS