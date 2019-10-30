Gophers wrestling standout Gable Steveson will miss the start of the new season Friday, as he remains suspended and isn’t practicing with the team, the University of Minnesota confirmed Wednesday.

Steveson, who went 35-2 last season as a freshman, and junior Dylan Martinez are on the roster but were suspended in June under the student-athlete code of conduct after their arrests on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct.

Hennepin County’s investigation remains active, so it is unclear if they will face charges. The county attorney’s office’s self-imposed deadline of 90 days to review the evidence passed in mid-September without a decision.

“Nothing new to report,” Hennepin County spokesman Chuck Laszewski wrote in an e-mail Wednesday.

With the Gophers set to dual Cal State Bakersfield on Friday at Maturi Pavilion, senior Chase O’Connor is slated to replace Steveson in the lineup at heavyweight.

Steveson and Martinez are still enrolled at the university for the fall semester, according to the school’s website.

Steveson is an Olympic candidate who was expected to be a headliner when the Gophers play host to the 2020 NCAA wrestling championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in March. He finished third in the NCAA’s heavyweight division in 2019.

But the Gophers have turned the spotlight away from Steveson, with no sight of him, for example, on this season’s promotional posters and no recent mentions on the team’s Twitter account.

The U’s code of conduct states that athletes arrested for, charged with, or under investigation for criminal allegations are suspended from team activities pending resolution of the investigation or at the discretion of the athletic director.

“The suspension of both student-athletes from all team activity remains in place in accordance with the Student-Athlete Code of Conduct,” Gophers spokesman Paul Rovnak said in a statement to the Star Tribune.

Steveson’s attorney, Christa Groshek, has previously said that her client maintains his innocence but would cooperate with the investigation.