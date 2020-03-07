The Gophers wrestling team will be trying to end two streaks when the Big Ten Championships begin Saturday at Rutgers.

The Gophers have six individuals seeded in the top six in their weight classes. The Gophers haven’t had an individual Big Ten champion since Chris Dardanes won the 133-pound title in 2015.

The Gophers, who were fourth at last year’s Big Ten meet, haven’t won a conference team title since 2007.

Gophers sophomore heavyweight Gable Steveson, the runner-up at last year’s conference meet, is the No. 2 seed behind Michigan sophomore heavyweight Mason Parris.

Both wrestlers are unbeaten. Steveson, who is 12-0, has a 14-match winning streak dating to last year’s NCAA meet. He did not wrestle until late December after his suspension from the team was lifted following no charges being filed in a sexual assault case.

Parris, who is 26-0, have not faced each other. Steveson did not wrestle in the Gophers’ 22-15 loss to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Jan. 17.

Last season, the Gophers and Wolverines didn’t square off during the regular season. Parris went 3-2 and finished in seventh place at the Big Ten meet. Steveson finished third at the NCAA championships, while Parris was 3-2 without placing at the NCAA meet.

Other Gophers seeded in the top six: Patrick McKee (No. 3 at 125 pounds), Mitch McKee (No. 6 at 141), Brayton Lee (No. 3 at 149), Ryan Thomas (No. 5 at 157) and Devin Skatzka (No. 4 at 174).

Skatzka finished third and Mitch McKee, Patrick’s older brother, was fourth at last year’s conference meet. Patrick McKee, Lee and Thomas are wrestling in the postseason for the first time.

Regular-season champion Iowa and runner-up Penn State are considered the favorites. All 10 Iowa wrestlers are seeded in the top three at their weight, and Penn State, the defending NCAA champion, has the top seed at three weights.

Penn State senior Mark Hall, a two-time Big Ten champion from Apple Valley, is seeded No. 2 at 174 pounds.

The meet determines the qualifiers for the NCAA Championships, which will be held March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.