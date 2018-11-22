VANCOUVER - The first chance the Gophers men’s basketball team had to help its NCAA tournament contention this season ended with a last-second game-winning shot, but it also proved Richard Pitino’s team might not be too far to reach its postseason goals.

Washington, a preseason top 25 team, controlled the Vancouver Showcase title game from the outset with its stifling 2-3 zone defense, but the Gophers edged out the 68-66 win with a three-pointer from Gabe Kalscheur with 2.1 seconds left against the Huskies at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The Gophers (5-0) shot just 26 percent from the field in the first half, but erased a nine-point deficit and took a one-point lead after Isaiah Washington’s three-pointer just under 13 minutes left in the second half.

Less than 24 hours after they needed a 25-point night with seven three-pointers from Kalscheur to defeat Santa Clara, the Gophers were struggling to find offense from anyone, including Kalscheur.

The freshman from DeLaSalle didn’t hit his first three-pointer until late in the second half, but he also hit three free throws after being fouled beyond the arc to make it 63-61 with 3:23 left.

After going scoreless in the first half, Jordan Murphy had 18 points in the second half, while notching his fourth double-double this season with 11 rebounds. Murphy’s shot off the glass gave his team a two-point lead near the two-minute mark.

David Crisp’s free throw answered Minnesota’s late surge for a 66-65 Huskies’ lead with 1:14 to play, but Amir Coffey drew a charge under 30 seconds left to give his team one last shot.

Pitino drew up a play to give the Gophers a chance for a drive to the basket to draw a foul, but Isaiah Washington couldn’t get free and kicked it to Kalscheur in the corner. After a pump fake, Kalscheur let the shot fly with a defender in his face.

And it landed through the net for the game-winning basket. Washington had one last desperation attempt go errant at the buzzer. Kalschuer had nine points. Coffey added 17 points for the Gophers,w who finished 3-0 in Vancouver.