– Early in the first half Tuesday night, Jordan Murphy tried to muscle his way to the basket and lost the ball out of bounds after a defender made contact with his face.

Murphy complained he was fouled. Richard Pitino did the same after calling a timeout, but the officials were letting the game get physical against Santa Clara.

Normally for a Big Ten team matching up against a West Coast Conference opponent that would be an advantage, but Murphy and company struggled finishing inside the arc all night.

At one point, the Gophers missed nine straight shots and were scoreless for nearly four minutes, but freshman Gabe Kalscheur’s hot shooting from long range fueled the comeback.

Kalscheur hit six of his seven three-pointers in the first half, including four straight during a 14-3 run to erase a seven-point deficit. The Gophers improved to 4-0 and won their second straight game in the Vancouver Showcase with a 80-66 victory.

Kalscheur’s career-high 25 points overshadowed Murphy breaking Mychal Thompson’s career school rebounding record of 956. He had a tough night offensively, but finished with 17 rebounds.

U 80, santa clara 66 vancouver showcase 5:30 p.m. Wed. vs. Wash. (BTN)

For the second game in a row, the Gophers were atrocious offensively in the first half. In Sunday night’s 69-64 win against Texas A&M, they committed 16 of their season-high 20 turnovers before halftime.

On Tuesday, the Broncos (0-4) took a 26-19 lead with 8:22 left in the first half on a jumper from Tahj Eaddy. Murphy’s layup broke the shooting spell, but Kalscheur’s four three-pointers in a row gave Minnesota a 33-29 halftime lead.

Kalscheur’s teammates shot just 6-for-29 from the field in the first half. The DeLaSalle product’s seventh three-pointer of the game was followed by a dunk from Murphy and a converted three-point play for an eight-point advantage.

Keshawn Justice, a Madison, Wis. native, nailed Santa Clara three-pointer to cap a 10-2 run and tie it 46-46 at the 11:32 mark of the second half, but the Gophers would take control.

With 3:14 left, Broncos coach Herb Sendek was ejected from the game for picking up consecutive technical fouls arguing with officials. Sendek, a former Kentucky assistant under Rick Pitino, shook the younger Pitino’s hand as he left the floor.

Dupree McBrayer’s two free throws on the second technical made it a 71-57 game for the Gophers, who end their Vancouver trip Wednesday afternoon against Washington.