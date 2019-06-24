The late Gabe Grunewald, who would have turned 33 years old Tuesday, will be honored on her birthday with a public ceremony and run at B.F. Nelson Park in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have designated Tuesday as “Gabriele Grunewald Day,” in memory of the champion runner who died June 11 of a rare cancer. The event begins at 6:15 p.m. and will include remarks by Walz, Frey and Grunewald’s husband, Justin Grunewald, followed by a 1.405-mile run/walk. Justin Grunewald is encouraging those who cannot attend to run or walk that distance wherever they are on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Gabe Grunewald also will be honored next month by one of the world’s most prestigious track meets. The IAAF Diamond League event in Monaco, which will be held July 12, is naming its women’s mile the “Brave Like Gabe Mile.” Grunewald set her personal-best time in the 1,500 meters (4:01.48) at the Diamond League Monaco event in 2013.