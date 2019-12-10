HONOLULU — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says she won't attend this month's Democratic presidential primary debate in Los Angeles, even if she qualifies for the event.
In a Tweet on Monday the Hawaii Democrat said she would "instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina."
Gabbard had not yet qualified for the Dec. 19 debate. Candidates need to hit 4% in four eligible polls or 6% in two eligible state polls and have 200,000 unique fundraising contributors.
Gabbard, a long-shot candidate, also threatened to skip the October debate in Ohio but ultimately participated.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Arms control on tap for Trump, Pompeo's meeting with Lavrov
Arms control, Ukraine and Syria are headlining President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's meetings Tuesday with Russia's foreign minister, who is making his first trip to Washington since May 2017.
National
U of Phoenix agrees to $50M settlement over false ad claims
The University of Phoenix and its parent company have agreed to pay $50 million in cash and cancel $141 million in student debt to settle…
National
Florida GOP Rep. Yoho announces retirement from Congress
Republican Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida announced Tuesday that he will not seek another term, saying he never meant to spend more than eight years in Congress. Democrats seized upon the news as a sign of weakening morale among the GOP.
National
Mexican ex-security chief charged in US in drug conspiracy
A man who served as secretary of public security in Mexico from 2006 to 2012 has been indicted in New York City on drug charges alleging he accepted millions of dollars in bribes to let the Sinaloa cartel operate with impunity in Mexico.
National
Border tunnel found in Arizona after 4 migrants caught
Another border tunnel from Mexico to the United States has been discovered in Arizona after the U.S. Border Patrol arrested four migrants.