MIAMI — The G League is planning to offer an option to players who are not yet eligible for the NBA draft a chance to turn pro out of high school and avoid the college one-and-done route.
Players will be eligible to sign a "select contract" if they turn 18 by Sept. 15 prior to the season that they would spend in the G League. The $125,000 contracts will be made available to elite prospects. The league said Thursday it is establishing a working group to identify players who could be offered the contract.
Players are not eligible to enter the NBA draft until one year after high school. The G League contracts will start being available for the 2019-20 season.
