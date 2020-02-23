The United States, under pressure from European countries to address the economic threat of climate change, agreed Sunday to include a reference to those risks in a joint statement at the conclusion of a meeting of the world's top economic leaders.

The inclusion of the term "climate change" in a statement from the Group of 20 finance ministers appeared to be a notable, but subtle, acknowledgment by the U.S. that the threat from rising temperatures was a valid economic concern. The reference said the "financial stability implications of climate change" were being monitored by the G-20's Financial Stability Board.

The Trump administration does not accept the established science that human activities are the dominant cause of climate change. It has aggressively rolled back environmental regulations, including those aimed at ­curbing greenhouse gases, over the past three years. President Donald Trump's position that these regulations hold back business has left the U.S. at odds with other countries at international forums, regularly threatening to derail official statements or communiqués. But rising temperatures and increasingly frequent and severe weather events have stoked concerns that climate change poses a significant risk to the world economy and the global financial system.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview Sunday that he and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had a long discussion about the language. While Le Maire had hoped for something more extensive, he said he believed that progress was made.

"I think he clearly understands that even if we do not share exactly the same assessment on climate change, there is a need to address the issue within the G-7 and within the G-20," Le Maire said. "I think that we have a totally different perspective on the risk of climate change — for us, this is clearly one of the major risks. This is a financial risk."

Mnuchin's counterparts were pushing for a more assertive pronouncement of climate change as an economic headwind, leading to last-minute talks over how the phrase would appear in the statement. References to climate change as a risk have been excluded from such statements while Trump has been in office.

At a news conference, Mnuchin played down the inclusion, saying it was "merely" a factual reference to work that the Financial Stability Board was already doing.