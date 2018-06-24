– For generations, CBS Television City has served as a stage for some of TV’s most legendary moments. “The Jack Benny Program,” “The Carol Burnett Show” and “The Price Is Right” were filmed there, and such stars as Elvis Presley, Bob Hope and Jack Benny performed.

But for all of that Hollywood history, Television City’s future remains in flux in a place where property values are skyrocketing and the need for more housing is so acute.

The sprawling complex, with its sound stages, midcentury offices and lush gardens, is located at one of the most desirable properties in Los Angeles: the corner of Beverly Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue not far from the Grove, Farmers Market, LACMA and the Beverly Center.

Earlier this year, talk of possibly selling the valuable land for development sparked a debate about the merits of preserving Television City. In a compromise hailed by many, a deal was crafted by CBS and the nonprofit Los Angeles Conservancy that would allow for some of the site — including the landmark main building — to be preserved but leaves the door open for development on other parts of the property.

To some, Television City offers a look at the increasingly difficult land-use decisions L.A. is facing as it desperately tries to provide more high-density housing to meet demand. The preservation plan, its backers say, respects history while acknowledging that some of the land at Television City can be used for development. They said it’s far better than simply tearing down the studio and starting from scratch, a fate they point out has befallen dozens of other landmarks over the years including the Ambassador Hotel, the Richfield Tower downtown and the Brown Derby restaurant.

To some, CBS Television City offers a chance to take a different road: Preserving what makes the property special while allowing development around it.

“L.A. has many faults, and one of those is that it has not respected its historical buildings over the years. It’s been hit-and-miss,” said Zev Yaroslavsky, a former county supervisor and lecturer at UCLA.

But the proposal is generating opposition from two very different sides. Some question whether the CBS site really deserves historic designation and whether it might be better for the property to be redeveloped as a massive housing and business complex. Others have the opposite concern, questioning whether the already-congested area can handle even more traffic and whether more development would fundamentally change the character of Television City.

Proposals to develop luxury apartment complexes and residential apartments at sites near Television City are already in the works, including a 26-story complex across the street from Farmers Market on 3rd Street. Resident Keith Nakata said development could further strain the area.

“We want to make sure infrastructure can handle what’s being planned,” he said.

Designed by prolific architects William Pereira, Charles Luckman and Gin Wong, Television City opened in 1952 at the height of Los Angeles’ identity as a TV production factory.

The rectangular building’s midcentury design was made exclusively for television production and contains sound stages, editing rooms, studios and rehearsal halls. The iconic CBS logo etched in large print on the front of the structure is a familiar sight to residents who can see it blocks away.

For decades, many of CBS’ most popular shows were filmed there. In 2008, CBS moved much of its show production work to Radford Avenue in Studio City.

Since then, the company has been more of a landlord at the complex, leasing sound stages and studio space to companies such as Netflix and to non-CBS shows such as ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher.”

Now, only one program owned by CBS remains at Television City: “The Late, Late Show With James Corden.”

CBS began flirting with the idea of selling the 25-acre property after receiving unsolicited offers for it last year.

A team at the nonprofit Los Angeles Conservancy sprang into action.

Spearheaded by director of advocacy Adrian Scott Fine, the group filed an application recommending that the city designate Television City as a historic-cultural monument so future landlords could not redevelop the site without preserving the buildings.

After negotiating for two months, the conservancy and CBS agreed to limit its recommended designation to the exterior of the main building, including a walkway over a bridge that has a sign that reads “Television City.”

Chris Ender, a spokesman for CBS, said the corporation supports the plan because it mixes preservation with the ability to modernize the site.

But some residents and real estate brokers said the city’s process in determining what constitutes a potentially historic site is too broad at a time when housing is in demand.

“I don’t like it when the city or other entities sway power over property and don’t allow you to develop it in the best way forward,” said real estate broker Mark Tarczynski of Colliers International.

“They stopped any real future development,” he said. “It prevents the sale of property to real estate developers who have a better idea of how to maximize the use of the land.”

Nick Solish, a board member of the Mid City West Community Council, agreed.

“I do think historic preservation is a weapon used to stop new development. It’s done so that people don’t have to deal with construction nearby,” Solish said.

“There is value to historical designations, but people use it to stop development from happening.”

Despite offers to buy Television City, production studios in Los Angeles remain in great demand. The nonprofit group Film LA estimated a 96 percent occupancy rate for sound stages in Los Angeles.

City officials said the consistent need for such space suggests television production continues to remain a strong economic force in Los Angeles and that preservation of Television City matters.