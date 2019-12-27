Ella Huber scored the only goal of the game with 5:29 remaining to give the United States a 1-0 victory over Russia on Friday in the U18 women's world championships in Brataslava, Slovakia.
Team USA is now 2-0 in pool play after defeating Finland 4-1 on Thursday.
Huber, who is from Northfield, Ill., has committed to play college hockey at the University of Minnesota. She attends New Trier High School and plays for the Chicago Mission Youth Hockey Club.
Team USA, with a roster that includes nine Minnesotans, plays Canada at 5:30 a.m. Central Time on Sunday. The tournament quarterfinals start on Monday.
