LAKE HALLIE, Wis. — Funeral arrangements are set for three Girl Scouts and a mother who were killed in a hit-and-run in rural northwestern Wisconsin.
A funeral service for 32-year-old Sara Schneider and her 10-year-old daughter, Haylee Hickle, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Chippewa Valley Bible Church in Chippewa Falls. Nine-year-old Jayna Kelly will be eulogized Friday at 11 a.m. at the same church.
Ten-year-old Autumn Helgeson will be memorialized at 6 p.m. Thursday at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Minneapolis.
The four were killed Saturday while they picked up trash along a Chippewa County highway.
Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against 21-year-old Colten Treu, who authorities say inhaled chemical vapors before he crashed his pickup truck into them.
