PARAMUS, N.J. — A New Jersey middle school teacher will be laid to rest one week after she died when the school bus she was riding in collided with a dump truck.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday for 51-year-old Jennifer Williamson in Paramus. Her obituary notes she "taught in the same grade and same classroom in East Brook Middle School for 20 years."
The teacher and 10-year-old fifth-grader Miranda Vargas were killed in the crash that also injured more than 40 others. The bus was one of three taking students on a field trip.
NJ.com reported Transportation Department video showed the bus merged onto Interstate 80 and then turned sharply toward an illegal U-turn area.
The crash remains under investigation.
