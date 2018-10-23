BARRON, Wis. — A funeral will be held this weekend for a Wisconsin couple who were shot dead in their home last week and whose 13-year-old daughter is still missing.

Family members have scheduled an 11 a.m. Saturday visitation and 1 p.m. funeral service for James and Denise Closs at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cameron, a village next to the couple's hometown of Barron.

Deputies responding to a 911 call on Oct. 15 found the couple dead in their home and their daughter, Jayme Closs, missing. Investigators believe she was abducted and have ruled her out as a suspect in her parents' deaths.

An online obituary says the couple was married in 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and worked at Jennie-O Turkey Store in Barron for 27 years.