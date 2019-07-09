GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A funeral is planned Thursday for a Georgia sheriff's deputy who was gunned down in a shootout northeast of Atlanta.
Authorities said 28-year-old Hall County Deputy Nicolas Dixon was killed exchanging gunfire with people who crashed a stolen car Sunday night in Gainesville.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office charged 17-year-old Hector Garcia Solis, who authorities identified as the shooter, with felony murder.
The sheriff says three other suspects have all been charged with being a party to a crime of felony murder.
Dixon's funeral is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at Free Chapel Worship Center in Gainesville, 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.
