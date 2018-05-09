TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Hundreds of police officers from across the country are expected to attend the funeral for a western Indiana police officer who was killed during a shootout with a homicide suspect.
The funeral for 45-year-old Terre Haute Officer Robert Pitts takes place Wednesday at Indiana State University's Hulman Center. Officials say Pitts was fatally wounded when he and other officers approached 21-year-old suspect Christopher A. Wolfe, who died of a gunshot wound after barricading himself inside an apartment.
Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse said Tuesday that Pitts represented "what is best in this society."
Pitts was a 16-year member of the Terre Haute Police Department following six years with the police force in the nearby city of Sullivan. He was the father of a daughter and two sons.
