STICKNEY, Ill. — The visitation, funeral and burial will take place this week for a Chicago woman who was strangled and her baby cut from her womb .

According to Mount Auburn Funeral Home in the Chicago suburb of Stickney, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez will have a two-day visitation on Thursday and Friday. The 19-year-old's funeral will be Saturday morning at the funeral home, followed by burial at the adjoining memorial park.

Two women, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa and her 24-year-old daughter Desiree Figueroa, are charged with murder in Ochoa-Lopez's death. Police found Ochoa-Lopez's body early Thursday outside Clarisa Figueroa's Chicago home. Police said Sunday that Ochoa-Lopez's infant son remains hospitalized in grave condition.

Clarisa Figueroa's boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, is charged with the concealment of a homicide. All three are ordered held without bond.