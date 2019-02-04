SCIENCE HILL, Ky. — A funeral has been set for a 12-year-old boy who died in a Kentucky house fire that also killed his dog named Pugley.
News outlets report the funeral for Hunter Ray Denney-Wesley is set for Thursday, just over a week after he was killed in the Science Hill fire. The Lexington Herald-Leader cites an obituary as saying the boy and his pug "went to be with Jesus together."
The fire broke out early Wednesday, and the Pulaski County Coroner's Office says Hunter's parents and 5-year-old sister were able to escape.
WLEX-TV reports the sixth-grader went back inside the fire for his dog and couldn't get out. The state fire marshal is investigating.
