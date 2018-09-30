GASTONIA, N.C. — Funeral services have been set for a 6-year-old North Carolina boy who went missing at a park and was found dead after an extensive search.
According to an obituary , a visitation for Maddox Ritch will be held Thursday at a funeral home in Huntersville, followed by a funeral service the next day. The burial will be private.
The boy's father has said Maddox ran off as he and a friend walked at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia Sept. 22. Ian Ritch has said he couldn't catch up with his son, who was autistic, because he has neuropathy in his feet due to diabetes.
Maddox's body was found in a creek slightly more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) east of the park after days of searching. An investigation is ongoing.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.