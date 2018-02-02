Even as consumers increasingly shop and compare prices on the web, one group of businesses remains slow to put cost information online: funeral homes.

A Federal Trade Commission rule requires, among other things, that funeral homes give prices over the phone and provide detailed, written price lists to customers visiting in person. But the rule, which took effect in 1984 and predates the internet, doesn’t require disclosure online.

A new analysis from the Funeral Consumers Alliance and the Consumer Federation of America, which looked at more than 200 funeral homes in small and midsize state capitals, found that just 16 percent of homes with websites included their full price lists online. About a quarter posted some pricing information — typically information about packaged services rather than an itemized list.

“Few funeral homes are disclosing meaningful price information online,” Stephen Brobeck, executive director of the consumer federation, said this past week about the study.

Providing information online, he said, would help consumers comparison shop. A full-service funeral typically costs more than $7,000, excluding costs for cemetery plots and other related fees, but prices vary widely.

Consumers are often at a disadvantage, Brobeck said, because they are usually in mourning when they shop for services and may not feel capable of being assertive about seeking price information.

“It is time for the FTC to bring the regulations into the digital age,” the report concluded. Posting price information online shouldn’t be burdensome, it said, because funeral homes already have to create price lists.

The alliance analyzed information gathered in November and December in the capitals of 25 states that lack any online price-disclosure mandate.

The study also included Sacramento for comparison, because California is the only state that requires funeral homes with websites to provide pricing information online or to list services and note that prices are available upon request.

Of 211 funeral homes surveyed in the 25 cities, 193 had functioning websites. Just 30 posted their complete price list online. Fifty-three, or more than a quarter, posted some pricing information online.

In Sacramento, 25 funeral homes had websites, and nearly three-quarters posted their general price lists. Two homes appeared to violate state law, posting neither price information nor a list of services with a note that prices were available upon request. Four other homes listed services and indicated pricing was available upon request.

The National Funeral Directors Association, a trade group, said it left the decision about whether to post price information online to its members.

Walker Posey, a spokesman for the association and a funeral director in North Augusta, S.C., said directors wrestled with how to convey differences in personal service, not just price, that can affect a customer’s experience.

“It’s hard to communicate value with just a number,” Posey said.