StarTribune

Funeral Home Directory - by Name

Click here to sort by city

  • Albin Chapel

    6855 Rowland Road
    Eden Prarie, MN 55344
    (952) 914-9410

Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home

  • Jordan

    104 First St. W.
    Jordan, MN 55352
    (952) 492-2818

  • Prior Lake

    4565 Pleasand St. SE
    Prior Lake, MN 55372
    (952) 447-2633

  • Shakopee

    833 S. Marschall Rd
    Shakopee, MN 55379
    (952) 445-1202

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services

  • Highland

    678 South Snelling Avenue
    St. Paul, MN 55116
    (651) 698-3878

  • North End

    1078 Rice Street
    St. Paul, MN 55117
    (651) 489-1349

  • North Suburbs

    4600 Greenhaven Drive
    White Bear, MN 55127
    (651) 407-8300

  • South Minneapolis

    3131 Minnehaha Avenue
    Minneapolis, MN 55406
    (612) 724-3621

  • Stillwater/East Metro

    2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
    Stillwater, MN 55082
    (651) 439-5511

  • West Side

    488 Humboldt Avenue
    St. Paul, MN 55107
    (651) 222-8597

  • East Side

    1174 Payne Avenue
    St. Paul, MN 55116
    (651) 776-1551

Brenny Funeral Chapel

  • Brainerd

    7348 Excelsior Road
    Brainerd, MN 56425
    (218) 828-5051

  • Crosslake

    13782 County Road 36
    Crosslake, MN 56442
    (218) 692-5051

  • Pequot Lakes

    31283 Front Street
    Pequot Lakes, MN 56472
    (218) 568-4548

  • Randall

    35 Pacific Avenue
    Randall, MN 56475
    (320) 749-2777

  • Staples

    309 4Th St N
    Staples, MN 56479
    (218) 894-1910

Cease Family Funeral Home

  • Bagley

    407 Getchell Ave NE
    Bagley, MN 56621
    (218) 694-6600

  • Bemidji

    2807 Irvine Avenue NW
    Bemidji, MN 55601
    (218) 751-9700

  • Blackduck

    81 Main Street South
    Blackduck, MN 56630
    (218) 835-3300

  • Cass Lake

    11 Central Ave
    Cass Lake, MN 56633
    (218) 335-6969

  • Nevis

    105 Main Street
    Nevis, MN 56467
    (218) 652-3105

  • Park Rapids

    710 West 1st Street
    Park Rapids, MN 56470
    (218) 732-7264

Choice Cremation

  • Fridley

    6210 Highway 65 NE
    Fridley, MN 55432
    (763) 571-5030

  • St. Paul

    640 West 7th Street
    St. Paul, MN 55102
    (651) 209-0073

Cremation Society of Minnesota

Daniel Funeral Home and Cremation Service

  • Clearwater

    1100 Professional Drive
    Clearwater, MN 55320
    (320) 558-2232

  • St. Cloud

    1010 North Second Street
    St. Cloud, MN 56303
    (320) 251-0383

  • St. Joseph

    120 North College Avenue
    St. Joseph, MN 56374
    (320) 363-7783

Dingmann Funeral Care

  • Annandale

    305 E. Park Street, Box 388
    Annandale, MN 55302
    (320) 274-8811

  • Kimball

    85 Main Street North, Box 69
    Kimball, MN 55353
    (320) 398-5055

  • Maple Lake

    108 Oak Avenue N, Box 577
    Maple Lake, MN 55358
    (320) 963-5731

Evans-Nordby Funeral Home

  • Brooklyn Center

    6000 Brooklyn Blvd.
    Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
    (763) 533-3000

  • Osseo

    34 Second St. NE
    Osseo, MN 55369
    (763) 424-4000

Gearhart Funeral Home

  • Anoka

    552 East River Road
    Anoka, MN 55303
    (763) 421-4347

  • Coon Rapids

    11275 Foley Blvd NW
    Coon Rapids, MN 55448
    (763) 755-6300

Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels, Inc.

Gill Brothers Funeral and Cremation

Grandstrand Funeral Home & Cremation Services

  • Lindstrom

    11900 Lake Lane North
    Lindstrom, MN 55045
    (651) 257-4000

  • North Branch

    6580 Main Street
    North Branch, MN 55056
    (651) 674-4444

Hantge-McBride-Hughes Funeral Chapels & Crematory

Henry W. Anderson Mortuary

  • Apple Valley

    14850 Garrett Avenue
    Apple Valley, MN 55124
    (952) 432-2331

  • Minneapolis

    3640 23rd Avenue South
    Minneapolis, MN 55124
    (612) 729-2331

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapel

  • Minneapolis

    126 East Franklin Avenue
    Minneapolis, MN 55404
    (612) 871-1234

  • St. Paul

    671 South Snelling Avenue
    St. Paul, MN 55116
    (651) 698-8311

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services

  • St. Paul

    536 Snelling Avenue N.
    St. Paul, MN 55104
    (651) 646-2844

  • Shoreview

    515 Highway 96 West
    Shoreview, MN 55126
    (651) 482-7606

Huber Funeral Home

Kapala-Glodek Funeral Home

  • Minneapolis

    230 13th Ave North East
    Minneapolis, MN 55413
    (612) 378-1331

  • New Hope

    7800 Bass Lake Road
    New Hope, MN 55428
    (763) 535-4112

Klecatsky & Sons

  • Eagan Chapel

    1580 Century Point
    Eagan, MN 55121
    (651) 454-9488

  • Southern Chapel

    414 Marie Avenue
    South St. Paul, MN 55075
    (651) 451-1551

  • West Chapel

    1051 – South Robert Street
    West St. Paul, MN 55118
    (651) 457-6200

Kok Funeral Home

  • Cottage Grove

    7676 80th Street South
    Cottage Grove, MN 55016
    (651) 459-2875

  • St. Paul Park

    1201 Portland Avenue
    St. Paul Park, MN 55071
    (651) 459-2875

Kolden Funeral Home

  • Arlington

    310 W. Adams Street
    Arlington, MN 55307
    (507) 964-2201

  • Belle Plain

    219 N. Willow Street
    Belle Plain, MN 56011
    (952) 873-6227

  • Henderson

    211 S. 5th Street
    Henderson, MN 56044
    (507) 248-3505

  • Le Sueur

    529 Turril Street
    Le Sueur, MN 56058
    (507) 665-2226

Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel

  • Blaine

    1385 107th Ave. NE
    Blaine, MN 55434
    (763) 783-1100

  • Maple Grove

    13745 Reimer Drive
    Maple Grove, MN 55311
    (763) 416-0016

  • Northeast Minneapolis

    1918 University Avenue NE
    Minneapolis, MN 55418
    (612) 789-8869

Methven-Taylor Funeral Home

  • Anoka Chapel

    850 East Main Street
    Anoka, MN 55303
    (763) 421-9393

  • Blaine Chapel

    10235 Universtiy Avenue NE
    Blaine, MN 55434
    (763) 786-2127

Mueller Memorial Funerals & Cremation

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home

O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home

Peterson Chapel

  • Buffalo

    119 Central Avenue North
    Buffalo, MN 55313
    (763) 682-1363

  • St. Michael

    300 Main Street North
    St. Michael, MN 55376
    (763) 497-5362

Strike Funeral Home

Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services

  • Cokato

    655 Broadway
    Cokato, MN 55321
    (320) 286-2534

  • Howard Lake

    1224 Sixth Street
    Howard Lake, MN 55349
    (320) 543-3401

Thurston-Lindberg-DeShaw Funeral Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels, Cemeteries and Cremation Services

Wenner Funeral Home

  • Cold Spring

    600 Red River Avenue South
    Cold Spring, MN 56320
    (320) 685-7762

  • Richmond

    151 Oakwood Ave SE
    Richmond, MN 56368
    (320) 685-7762

White Funeral Homes

  • Burnsville

    12804 Nicollet Ave
    Burnsville, MN 55337
    (952) 894-5080

  • Farmington

    901 Third Street
    Farmington, MN 55024
    (651) 463-7374

  • Lakeville

    20134 Kenwood Trail
    Lakeville, MN 55044
    (952) 469-2723

  • Lonsdale

    Highway 19
    Lonsdale, MN 55046
    (507) 744-2368

  • Apple Valley

    14560 Pennock Avenue
    Apple Valley, MN 55124
    (952) 432-2001

Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes

  • Avon

    107 Avon Avenue South
    Avon, MN 56310
    (320) 356-7337

  • Becker

    14264 Bank Street
    Becker, MN 55308
    (763) 262-1454

  • Clear Lake

    8596 Main Avenue
    Clear Lake, MN 55319
    (320) 251-1454

  • Eden Valley

    233 State Street North
    Eden Valley, MN 55329
    (320) 453-3608

  • Princeton

    205 South Rum River Drive
    Princeton, MN 55371
    (763) 389-1131

  • Sauk Rapids

    324 2nd Avenue South
    Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
    (320) 251-1454

  • St. Cloud

    1900 Veterans Drive
    St. Cloud, MN 56303
    (320) 252-2522

  • Long Prairie

    333 1st Avenue North
    Long Prairie, MN 56347
    (320) 732-2629

Wulff Funeral Home

© 2019 StarTribune. All rights reserved.