NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The remains of a Tennessee World War II pilot have been laid to rest at his family's cemetery.
The Tennessean reports a funeral was held Saturday for Navy Reserve Ensign Harold P. DeMoss in Nashville. He was 21 when his airplane crashed during training in July 1945 in a remote area on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.
DeMoss was buried next to the graves of his mother and father.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says DeMoss' remains were accounted for in May and identified through "material and circumstantial evidence" after excavating the crash site in 2016.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.