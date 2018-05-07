PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. — About 600 people turned out for a weekend fundraiser to help a Barron County family hit by a farm tragedy.
Fifty-one-year-old Dan Briel and his 14-year-old son, David, died on March 24 when they were buried by silage inside a silo.
WEAU-TV reports that about $25,000 was generated during a Sunday fundraiser for the family at Prairie Farm High school.
