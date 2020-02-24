British comic Eddie Izzard is planning to spend this weekend resting, and no can argue that he won’t deserve it.

The 58-year-old funnyman vowed to spend February running 28 European marathons in 28 days as part of his mission to “Make Humanity Great Again.” He is raising funds for “charity projects supporting cultural exchange, learning and understanding and promoting common humanity across Europe,” according to his website.

Izzard’s first 26.2-mile run was in London on Feb. 1, then he moved on to Portugal, Spain and Italy. He did the same in Greece, Romania, Bulgaria and Poland, also making stops in Germany, Ireland and France.

If his feet hold up, he’ll be back in London on Friday for the 28th marathon.

He has finished each run in about seven hours and has been getting less than four hours sleep as he rushes from one country to the next. The runs have taken a toll on Izzard, whose left Achilles’ tendon was acting up when he spoke recently by phone.

“If you knock something out on the one side, you can knock something else out on the other,” Izzard said of running injuries, adding that he feels that it’s his duty to keep going for the sake of his cause.

“Everyone should have the right to a fair chance in life,” he said. “Not a free life, not an easy pass, just a fair chance that no matter where they come from, whatever their background, they get a fair chance in life, and I think that’s worth fighting for.”

He’s done this sort of thing before. In 2009 he completed 43 marathons in 51 days to raise money for charity. He did it again in 2016, running 27 marathons in 27 days.

His goal is to promote unity in a time where he fears the forces of division have grown far too prominent in England, America and around the globe.

“At a time of divide, let’s make even stronger unity,” Izzard told the News from Lithuania. “We were 20,000 people 200,000 years ago, and we are now 7.7 billion. I think connections are the best way forward rather than separation and divide.”