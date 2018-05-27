SEATTLE — The Twins are confident that Byron Buxton was unhurt despite crashing into the center field wall on Saturday, but you’ve got to wonder. On Sunday, he called that collision “part of the fun” of baseball.

“I did what I could” to try to catch Nelson Cruz’s home run, Buxton said. “I’d do it again.”

That part we know, because Buxton has made a habit of bouncing off the walls of major-league stadiums around the country. This one was different, though — this one, he estimated, was the most violent collision he has suffered. He even hit his head on the ground after the impact, leaving a small welt above his left eye. “Yeah, it ain’t good,” Buxton conceded. “But that’s the way I was taught — go out there and give everything you’ve got. Do what you can to help your team. I understand the risks I’m taking, but this is what makes baseball fun.”

Yep, there’s that word again. Even Paul Molitor sounded a little bit amazed and Buxton’s daredevil zest for the game, though he’s grateful that his Gold Glove center fielder appears undamaged. “Other than feeling like he ran into a wall, he’s fine,” Molitor said. “He’s still a little frustrated he got taken out of that game.”

Thus convinced by the team’s training staff, and Buxton himself, Molitor penciled him back into the lineup on Sunday. It’s a pretty definitive statement about the value that the Twins and their manager place on Buxton’s defensive impact, no pun intended, because he remains mired in a season-long slump at the plate: 5-for-39 with 15 strikeouts since returning form the disabled list.

“He wants to play, I want him to play,” Molitor said. “It’s a positive for us. He took a pretty good shot, but he’s doing pretty good today.”

The question is, can the Twins say the same? They suffered another pretty good shot Saturday night, losing on a walk-off home run for the fifth time this season, this one by Mike Zunino coming with two strikes and two outs in the 12th inning.

Jose Berrios is on the mound today, trying to pitch a gem for the third straight outing; he’s held batters to a .100 average while posting a 1.76 ERA in his last two starts, both Twins victories.

Here are the lineups for the finale in Seattle:

TWINS

Dozier 2B

Kepler RF

Sano DH

Rosario LF

Escobar 3B

Morrison 1B

Adrianza SS

Wilson C

Buxton CF

Berrios RHP

MARINERS

Heredia CF

Gamel LF

Haniger RF

Cruz DF

Seager 3B

Healy 1B

Herrmann C

Beckham 2B

Romine SS

Leake RHP