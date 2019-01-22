LOS ANGELES — Some fun and interesting facts about Tuesday's nominations for the 91st Academy Awards:

— After more than 30 years and some two dozen films, Spike Lee received his first Academy Award nomination for best director for "BlacKkKlansman." It's also the first time one of his movies has been nominated for best picture.

— Glenn Close's best actress nomination for "The Wife" is her seventh, and could finally mean her first Oscar. She has more nominations without a win than any other living actor or actress.

— "Black Panther" is the first Marvel movie — and the first superhero film of any kind — to be nominated for best picture. Its $700 million box-office take is more than the earnings of the other seven best-picture nominees combined.

— "Roma" is the first Netflix film to be nominated for best picture.

— Sam Elliott's first Oscar nomination — for best supporting actor in "A Star Is Born" — comes 50 years after his first acting credit, on the TV series "Judd for the Defense."

— Rami Malek, nominated for playing Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody," is the only first-time Oscar nominee among the men up for best actor. He's up against multiple nominees Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Viggo Mortensen and Willem Dafoe.

— Yalitza Aparicio's nomination for "Roma" comes in her first role as an actress.

— This is the second of Hollywood's four versions of "A Star Is Born," to get a best picture nomination, along with the 1937 original. The 1954 and 1976 versions each got several Oscar nominations, but not for best picture.

— No women were nominated for best director this year. The number of female directorial nominees in the 91-year history of the Oscars remains five.

— Eighty-seven countries submitted movies to be considered for best foreign language film. Five got nominations : Germany, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico and Poland.

— Bob Hope hosted the Oscars a record 19 times. No one is scheduled to host this year's ceremony.