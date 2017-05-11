A beer with your newspaper? Why not?

Minneapolis-based Fulton Brewing Co. announced Thursday it will launch a limited-edition brew celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Star Tribune.

EXTRA! EXTRA! American Pale Ale will be available to the public at the Fulton taproom on May 25, the date of the newspaper’s first publication in 1867. It will be on sale at liquor stores throughout Minnesota the following day until supplies run out. Fulton will also feature the ale at the Stone Arch Bridge Festival in June.

“After 150 years, it’s only appropriate that we take a moment to salute one of our state’s great institutions,” said Ryan Petz, president of Fulton Brewing, in a statement. “We invite Star Tribune fans and our loyal customers to join us in an EXTRA! EXTRA! American Pale Ale toast to celebrate the countless contributions the Star Tribune has made to the life of our city and state.”

Made with locally malted barley, the beer is aimed at those who enjoy a lighter, refreshing brew, Fulton said.

The beer “is an American pale ale made with American pilsner malt and high-quality German specialty malts,” said head brewer Mike Salo, in a statement. It features Cascade hops and a new experimental variety. “These ingredients come together to create a pleasantly crisp and aromatic pale ale with notes of citrus and tropical fruit.”

The Star Tribune is Minnesota’s largest media company. Its 150th anniversary marks the founding of The Minneapolis Tribune. The Minneapolis Daily Star was founded in 1920. Eventually, the Tribune became the city’s morning paper and the Star became its evening paper. In 1982, the two papers merged, becoming the Star Tribune.

“For a century and a half, the Star Tribune has been recognized for its award-winning journalism,” said Steve Yaeger, vice president and chief marketing officer of Star Tribune Media Co., in a statement. “But while some awards gather dust in a display case, thanks to our friends at Fulton, we now have an honor we can enjoy with our readers, advertisers, employees and supporters.”