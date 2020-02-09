FULLERTON, Calif. — Caleb Fuller scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and UC Davis beat Cal State Fullerton 87-81 on Saturday night.
Elijah Pepper added 13 points, Ezra Manjon 11 and Kennedy Koehler and Rogers Printup each scored 10 for UC Davis (10-15, 4-5 Big West Conference).
Printup hit a 3-pointer to make it 10-7 about five minutes into the game and the Aggies led the rest of the way.
Jackson Rowe had 21 points and nine rebounds, Brandon Kamga scored 20 points and Vincent Lee added 18 for the Titans (9-16, 4-6).
UCD shot 52.5% (31 of 59) from the field and made 11 of 16 (68.8%) from 3-point range.
