College basketball reporter Marcus Fuller will get about a dozen weeks this winter to predict the four teams coming to Minneapolis in April. Here's his latest shot:

Duke (22-2)

Not only was Duke's comeback Tuesday at Louisville the biggest (23 points in the second half) in Coach K's career, but it was probably the best any of us have ever seen. The top projected overall NCAA tournament seed belongs to Zion & Co.

Tennessee (23-2)

The Volunteers, who have won 19 in a row, are beating opponents by an average of nearly 17 points per game, but they haven't played Kentucky yet. The first of two meetings between the SEC's top two programs comes Saturday in Lexington.

Gonzaga (23-2)

Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas-Arlington in Spokane, Wash., Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) ORG XMIT: OTK

Coach Mark Few lost one of his top players with Killian Tillie likely out for the season because of a foot injury. Still, there's enough frontcourt talent with Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke, right, to make sure this team remains a contender.

Virginia (21-2)

The Cavaliers still might be the best team in college basketball not named Duke — but the Blue Devils just have their number this season. As stifling as Virginia's defense can be, it couldn't stop R.J. Barrett on Saturday.