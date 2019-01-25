College basketball reporter Marcus Fuller will get about a dozen weeks this winter to predict the four teams coming to Minneapolis in April. Here's his fourth shot:

Tennessee (17-1)

The nation's No. 1 team for the first time since 2008. Rick Barnes' team was fortunate to escape Alabama and Vanderbilt, but the Vols keep rolling with 13 straight wins going into the weekend, the longest streak for the program since 1923.

Duke (16-2)

The Blue Devils weren't able to survive the loss of point guard Tre Jones against Syracuse last week. But they had time to prepare to play without him in a bounce-back win vs. Virginia. Duke replaces Michigan in this week's picks.

Virginia (17-1)

A lot of people picked the Cavaliers to beat Jones-less Duke, but they didn't have enough star power.That's nothing to be ashamed of. Nobody has a tandem like the Blue Devils' Williamson and Barrett.

Michigan State (18-2)

Tom Izzo's teams traditionally get better as the season goes on, so not surprisingly the Spartans are once again the team to beat in the Big Ten. Michigan showed its warts in the loss at Wisconsin and even in the buzzer-beater vs. Minnesota.