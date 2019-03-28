ELMIRA, N.Y. — It appears an upstate New York man was not hungry when police say he stole a Little Debbie delivery truck.
Police say 38-year-old Joseph Tocco of Elmira swiped the truck Monday from a loading dock. Police stopped it a short time later.
Police say Tocco told them he took the truck to visit relatives and friends. It did not appear any of the snacks were missing.
Tocco is charged with possession of stolen property.
He is being held in jail pending an arraignment.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
TV & Media
Facebook facing housing discrimination charges from HUD
Facebook is being charged with housing discrimination by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Nation
Winning $768M Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
A Minnesota ticket that matched all five white balls won $2 million, because it included the Power Play option for an additional $1.
National
Trump calls on FBI, DOJ to review Jussie Smollett case
President Donald Trump is calling on the FBI and Department of Justice to review how Chicago prosecutors handled the case against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.
Nation
Full ride: Man allegedly steals snack truck, eats nothing
It appears an upstate New York man was not hungry when police say he stole a Little Debbie delivery truck.
Nation
1 dead, 2 barricaded amid standoff at New Hampshire hotel
A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting at a hotel amid an ongoing standoff with two people barricaded inside who have fired multiple shots, New Hampshire attorney general's office said Thursday.