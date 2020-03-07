DAMASCUS, Syria — A fuel tank collided with two passenger buses and several other cars on a highway near the capital Damascus on Saturday, killing 30 people, Syria's official news agency said.
SANA said the accident happened on the Damascus-Homs road in the Baghdad Bridge area, adding that a number of other people were injured.
No details were immediately available and it was not immediately clear what caused the collision. The war-devastated country marks nine years of conflict next week. It has ravaged the country's economy and infrastructure.
