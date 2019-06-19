Federal regulators announced a proposed settlement Wednesday that lets UnitedHealth Group make a big move into the clinic business, but blocks a portion of the deal involving a large medical group in Nevada.

The settlement proposals from the Federal Trade Commission follow a lengthy review of UnitedHealth's proposed purchase of Colorado-based DaVita Medical Group, an acquisition that would significantly expand the Minnetonka-based company's network of clinics, urgent care centers and surgery centers.

The deal fits with a broader trend of the nation's largest health insurers morphing into health care conglomerates that operate pharmacies and run clinics in addition to selling insurance benefits.

"We are excited to take this important step in building a next-generation comprehensive, coordinated health care organization," said Andrew Witty, the chief executive at UnitedHealth Group's Optum division, in a statement following the announcement by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Without the required divestiture of the Nevada medical group, the proposed $4.3 billion acquisition would harm competition in the Las Vegas area, FTC said. The commission called on UnitedHealth Group to divest DaVita's medical group in Nevada no later than 40 days after the acquisition is final.

It wasn't immediately clear how the divestiture would impact the number of physicians and health care providers coming to UnitedHealth as part of the deal.

At the end of 2017, DaVita Medical Group managed 280 medical clinics in six states. At that time, the company employed more than 750 primary care physicians directly and through affiliated physician groups. DaVita also had contracts with a network of about 3,500 associated physician groups and other primary care physicians.

UnitedHealth Group is Minnesota's largest company with about $226 billion in revenue last year. It operates UnitedHealthcare, which is the nation's largest health insurer, and Optum, a fast-growing division for health care services.

The proposed acquisition of DaVita Medical Group was first announced in late 2017. In December, UnitedHealth lowered the purchase price to about $4.3 billion and altered terms of the deal in hopes of winning approval.

David Wichmann, the UnitedHealth Group chief executive, said during an investor conference in May that the company's OptumCare division already employed or operated in affiliation with some 38,000 doctors.

"We view primary care as the epicenter for driving health care quality, more affordability and an improved consumer experience," Wichmann said at the time.

UnitedHealth Group competes in a sector that's been rattled in recent months by talk of "Medicare for All" proposals that could hurt the company's UnitedHealthcare health insurance business. There's been increased talk over the past year about the prospect of outsiders like technology giant Amazon disrupting the business of legacy health care firms.

Some of those established players in health care increasingly have pinned their hopes on deals that bring health insurers closer to patients.

UnitedHealth Group acquired the MedExpress chain of urgent care centers in spring 2015 for an undisclosed price. This month, MedExpress announced plans for a new center in Florida that pushed its tally of urgent care offices to more than 260 centers in 20 states.

UnitedHealth announced in early 2017 a $2.3 billion deal to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates, which at the time operated about 200 surgery centers.

Over the past decade, UnitedHealth has been acquiring large medical practices that comprise a business called OptumCare that operates in 10 states. A large group practice the company owns in Las Vegas opened earlier this year Optum's first cancer center.

Last year, UnitedHealth Group disclosed the purchase of a large medical group in Seattle that would complement one of the large DaVita Medical Group practices in the region.

UnitedHealth Group officials have said the business providing direct care to patients could eventually generate $100 billion in annual revenue. But Wichmann said in May that he anticipates acquisitions and growth over another decade or so, with a focus on outpatient care and not hospitals.

"No inpatient, no post-acute — those are two non-strategic categories for us," Wichmann said.

UnitedHealth Group's Optum division includes not just clinics but also an IT consulting business and a large pharmaceutical benefits manager (PBM).

Last year, Rhode Island-based CVS Health, which runs the nation's largest PBM and a large network of retail pharmacies, closed on a $69 billion deal to merge with the health insurance company Aetna. CVS has been experimenting with store formats that provide customers more access to a variety of health care services.

Also last year, the insurer Cigna closed on its acquisition of the PBM company Express Scripts. Health insurers Anthem, Centen and Humana all have made smaller moves to get into the clinic business.

Wichmann said at the investor conference last month: "The combination of clinical information, the use of digital capabilities and the capacities to act on those insights through the hands of our 85,000 care deliverers is what distinguishes UnitedHealth Group from other health care companies and also health care technology companies."

Consulting firm Kaufman Hall in a June report found that roughly one-quarter of hospital and health system executives surveyed said they regarded UnitedHealth Group as an "extreme threat" over the next five years. Twenty-one percent offered the same assessment of CVS Health, according to the report, which also tracked executives' anxiety as technology companies like Amazon.

"No longer are hospitals and health systems vying for inpatient business with the health system across town," the report stated. "Today, they are battling tech giants, industry behemoths, and innovative, targeted health care providers seeking to dis-intermediate legacy organizations from critical shares of outpatient business."