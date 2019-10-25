It's been nearly three months — July 26, to be exact — since any of the 21 Fox regional sports networks were available on Dish Network or Sling TV, the latter a streaming service owned by Dish.

That means Dish and Sling customers in the Twin Cities haven't been able to watch Fox Sports North, which carries almost every Twins, Wild and Timberwolves game (either on the regular or plus channel) as well as the majority of Minnesota United and Lynx games and a lot of college hockey games.

There was a lot of anger when the channels were initially dropped during the Twins/United/Lynx seasons this summer, which I wrote about at the time.

This is an update of sorts, but I'm sorry to report there doesn't appear to be any end in sight. It's worth revisiting, though, as the absence of FSN is angering an entirely new set of fans with the NHL, NBA and college hockey seasons underway.

Read Michael Rand's blog every day at startribune.com/randball. E-mail: michael.rand@startribune.com