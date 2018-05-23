The top of the fifth inning on Tuesday provided a tutorial on what is - or what is not - interference.

With Jacoby Jones on first base, Jose Iglesias hit a grounder toward second baseman Brian Dozier. As Dozier fielded the ball, Jones made contact with Dozier while running to second.

"Knee, arm and everything," Dozier said.

Dozier threw to first, just in time to get Iglesias. Molitor ran out to argue with second base umpire Quinn Wolcott that Dozier was interfered with and that Jones should be out. Meanwhile, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire wanted the play at first reviewed - and it looked like Iglesias could have been called safe.

The called stood at first. As for interference, Dozier and Wolcott chatted over the next couple of innings about it.

"I always thought that the rule stated that if you come in contact with someone its a dead ball out," Dozier said. "The rule actually states that if it impedes me from making a play...and I learned that tonight from Quinn, the second base umpire. I'm glad we got the guy out at first base."

Next time, Dozier should flop.

It would have been interesting if the Iglesias play would have been overturned. I think Molitor would have gotten ejected because his interference argument would have been much louder.